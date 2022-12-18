GALENA, Kan. — The “Kansas Department of Health and Environment” has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Galena’s public water supply.

It’s because of a waterline break resulting in a loss of water pressure.

Officials say this can cause a loss of chlorine, leading to possible bacterial contamination.

Precautions include boiling water for one minute before consuming or using bottled water.

It’s also recommended to not use any ice cubes from public water and to sanitize dishes with one teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water.

The department says the boil advisory will remain in effect until the risks of bacterial contamination is no longer a threat.