GIRARD, Kan. — The 32nd annual “Southeast Kansas Farm Toy Show” took place today.

Many gathered at the “Saint Michael Hall” in Girard this morning for a chance to buy and sell some collectible farm toys.

There were 45 tables full of toys, and a total of 15 different vendors.

It happens every year as a way to fundraise and give back to the community.

“We’ve had a good turnout. We started back 32 years ago for a fundraiser for the Knights of Columbus one of our fundraisers for our different benefits. And we got anywhere from 50 cent toy, $1 toy to $11, $1,200 toys,” said Dave Garrett, Manager SEK Farm Toy Show.

The money raised will be distributed to different organizations and events, like the Southeast Kansas Special Olympics, and a summer camp for kids.