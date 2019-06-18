Crawford County Mental Health welcomes new employee to help patients and workers

Crawford County Mental Health has a new employee that is sure to brighten the day of both patients and workers at the facility.

Her name is Sawyer, and she’s a yellow Labrador retriever that will be working as a facility dog at the building. Amy Glines, who works as the clinical director at the facility applied for the dog more than three years ago and was just recently approved. Sawyer also serves as Amy’s own personal therapy dog, and she is happy to be in a position to help better her patients moods as well.

“It’s just another tool for treating depression, or anxiety or schizophrenia or bipolar disorder or addictions that she’s going to accept you and so will we,” says Amy Glines, Crawford County Mental Health.

Monday was Sawyer’s first day on the job. Amy says she has already seen a difference in the energy at the mental health facility.

