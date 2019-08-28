Crawford County Mental Health Center receives funding to aid in addiction treatment

Addiction treatment services is the latest item to be added to Crawford County’s 2020 budget.

Crawford County Mental Health recently reached out to county leaders explaining they are in need of funds to keep the program going.

At this time, the mental health facility takes all clients in need of substance abuse services, whether or not they have the funds to cover their visits.

In 2020, Crawford County will be allocating $50,000 to the program, as they realize it is also a form of mental health treatment.

Richard Pfeiffer, the Executive Director of Crawford County Mental Health, adds these funds were definitely needed, as the state has cut funding for mental health programs.