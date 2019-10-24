Crawford County man to serve on statewide civic engagement committee

by: Lauren Johnson

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — One Southeast Kansas activist has been selected to serve on the Kansas Leadership Center’s Civic Engagement Advisory Committee.

Matt O’Malley currently is a member of Live Well Crawford County, which advocates for the health and well-being for low-income communities. Some of their most recent projects include the community garden in Arma, and a pedicab donated to them by PSU students to help those with disabilities get around town.

O’Malley will be joining a committee of 22 others from across Kansas in hopes of developing, informing, and shaping communities.

Their first meeting will be on Monday in Wichita.

