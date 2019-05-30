Crawford County is not ruling out holding primary election, depends on how many candidates apply

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. - Crawford County is not ruling out the option of holding a primary election depending on how many candidates apply for open positions across the area.

If necessary, the Crawford County clerk says towns that have opted to hold their own primaries will be held on August 6th.

Primary elections are typically held when a more than average amount of candidates apply for open positions on the school board and city council. In turn, it gives the public a little more time to weigh their options before casting a final vote.

"I think the more candidates we have the more turn out we have. So I think it's a good thing for the system," says Don Pyle, Crawford County Clerk.

The candidate filing deadline is June 3rd at noon. And the general election will be held on November 5th.

