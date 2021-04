CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Crawford County residents have more chances this week the receive their covid-19 vaccines.

The health department will host a clinic Wednesday from 9 a.m to noon at the Lincoln Center in Pittsburg.

The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas will host two clinics. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to one at the Salvation Army in Pittsburg. The other from 4 p.m. to 7 at Kansas Crossing Casino.

All will administer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.