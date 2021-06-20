Crawford County Historical Museum has now brought back their summer programs

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Things are about to get a little more active in Crawford County.

Thanks to improving Covid-19 conditions, the Crawford County Historical Museum, has brought back their summer programs.

Specifically this is bringing back a summer staple, Wacky Wednesday’s for community children.

The program kicked off this week and will be held every Wednesday until July 21.

Children will be treated to interactive history exhibits along with crafts and demonstrations at the museum.

Amanda Minton, Crawford County Historical Museum Exec. Director, says, “This is what makes the museum come alive is when the kids come out here and they’re getting a history lesson without realizing they’re getting a history lesson, this is just a fun twist, a great way for them to come out to the museum and show that history is fun.”

Wacky wednesday’s are free to sign up but a registration through the museum’s website is required.

