Crawford County Health Department stresses the importance of a Tetanus shot after recent storms

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. - With recent storms and flooding, the Crawford County Health Department is pushing the importance of having your Tetanus shot.

Tetanus can be transmitted in more ways than just stepping on a rusty nail. You can get the bacteria from wading in flood waters, cleaning up storm debris or getting dirt in a cut. Medical professionals say now is a better time than ever to be sure you are up to date with your vaccinations.

"It's important to protect yourself. The Tetanus shot is the only way you can prevent Tetanus," says Rebecca Adamson, Crawford County Health Department.

The Crawford County Health Department suggests getting your Tetanus shot once every 10 years. They also offer the shot to patients for little to no cost.

