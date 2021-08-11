Crawford County has released an updated document about quarantine procedures

CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS – The Crawford County Health Department has released an update to its quarantine procedures for COVID-19.

Residents will need to quarantine for 7 days post exposure, and can be released on the 8th day following a negative test.

They can be released 10 days after exposure without a negative test result.

Those living with someone exposed to the virus will quarantine with those exposed, as well as an additional 7 to 10 days after the original isolation.

Quarantines are not required for those who have been vaccinated or have a previous documented illness with COVID-19.

For a full list of updated protocols, click here.