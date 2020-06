CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The dates for this year’s Crawford County Fair are announced.

The event will take place at the Crawford County Fairgrounds in Girard from July 29th to August 31st.

On Wednesday and Thursday the rodeo will take place.

On Friday truck and tractor pull will be held.

And on Saturday the demolition derby will be held.

Anyone interested in being a vendor at the event can call 620-249-5463.