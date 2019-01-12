Crawford County employees will soon see raise in pay

All Crawford County employees will have a little more cash in their pockets, after commissioners approve a raise.

Commissioners have approved a raise of twenty five cents an hour, to begin being paid on December 21st of last year. Commissioners say this is to help cover increases in the cost of living. And while the raise may not be a lot, they hope that combined with other benefits it will them retain their best employees.

"That's one of the ways we retain our employees, is we try to be good to them, because, you know, there's a cost to doing business, and this is a business, and that's what we're trying to do is just retain the employees that we have,” says Tom Moody, Crawford County Commission.

The raise will impact just over 200 county employees.