Crawford County Democrats Host Meeting

PITTSBURG, Ks.–The Crawford County Democrats gathered this afternoon to give an update on current legislation and how they can get others involved in the community.



Members shared their thoughts on the detention camp protest they held earlier this week in Pittsburg with a turn out of about 50.



As well as spoke on what comes next for the organization.



While they work to keep their visibility in southeast Kansas, they are really looking to build their membership, especially at community events.



As being a support system for local elected officials is one of their higher priorities.



Lynn Grant with the organization says, “The parades are important to the elected officials. They like to have people walk with them and show our support for them.”



Later on this summer, the Crawford County Democrats plan to attend area events like the Crawford County Fair and Frontenac’s Festa Italiana.

They hope this will encourage others to join the organization and register to vote.