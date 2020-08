CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Folks applying for a marriage license will no longer be able to use Crawford County Courts for their application.

The state of Kansas is dropping both Crawford County and Miami County from the list of district courts handling those requests. Applications already filed will still be processed as long as fees are paid by October 15th.

The change leaves 16 counties handling marriage licenses – and you can contact them by phone or email.

https://marriagelicense.io/us/kansas