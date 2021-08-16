Crawford County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Leader Position Opening Up

The Crawford County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is looking for a new leader.

Devin Gorman left to become the executive director of the community foundation of southeast Kansas.

Pittsburg area chamber of commerce president, Blake Benson, says the tourism industry in Crawford County is playing an increasingly important role in the local economy. So, it will be up to organization’s next leader to keep that trending upward.

We’ve added two new hotels over the last five years, our transient guest tax collections are very strong, our business travel is very strong, sports travel is extremely strong, so it’s a great opportunity, and each CVB director has taken it to a new level, and so now we’ll be in the market for someone that can take it even further. Blake Benson, President, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce

Benson says the process of selecting a new leader could take up to eight weeks.