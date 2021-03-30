Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau announces events for 2021

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — This Summer will look much different in Southeast Kansas than the 2020 version.

The Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau has released its first set of events since the beginning of the pandemic. They had been released every month, but when events started getting canceled, so did the releases.

Now, with the return of events – the department hopes it will help local businesses.

Chris Wilson, Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said, “This is a good way for them being able to prepare supplies as well as for staff because a lot of folks are beginning to staff back up again as activities increase.”

The full list of events will be available on the Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Facebook page.