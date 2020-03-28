Crawford County Confirms 4th Positive Covid-19 Case

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks.–As of 3/28/2020 Crawford County Health Officials have confirmed another positive case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the County bringing the total case count to 4.

The individual is fully cooperating with local health officials and with isolation and quarantine requirements.

Health Department staff are conducting a case investigation to quarantine all contacts of the individual.

The Crawford County Health Department is aware that daily case updates from KDHE may not always align with County updates.

Please keep in mind that this is a very fluid situation and test results are being reported throughout the day.

It is important to be aware that the KDHE website updates new cases within the State only once a day.

This can create a situation where local county numbers are different than the KDHE website for a short period of time.

Those who are exhibiting symptoms of fever greater than 100°F, cough and shortness of breath, have had an exposure to a positive COVID 19 individual, or who have questions about testing can call the Crawford County Health Department, at 620-231-5411, to be screened to determine if testing for COVID 19 is needed.

Those who are tested for COVID 19 will also be tested for Influenza A and B as well as strep throat.

The Crawford County Health Department can perform the Influenza A/B and strep throat testing on site and is able to collect the sample for COVID 19 and ship it to an outside laboratory.

The overwhelming opinion of medical professionals across the country is that we MUST all do our part to help reduce the spread of this virus.

Even though many will only experience mild symptoms the higher risk/elderly population and those with underlying health issues could experience more severe symptoms.

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID 19 it is recommended that everyone travel as little as possible, utilize social distancing (remain 6 feet apart), use frequent hand hygiene, cough or sneeze into your sleeve, work from home if possible, and stay home from work if you are ill.

Because we need to make an effort to keep our area medical professionals safe and healthy, it is strongly recommended anyone exhibiting these symptoms to first call their clinic or doctor’s office so they can provide instructions on what time to arrive and whether or not they should come inside.

Many times the medical provider will come to the patient’s vehicle to assess them.

Following these procedures helps ensure you don’t inadvertently expose other patients or the medical staff.