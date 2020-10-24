Crawford County Commissioners modify school quarantine rules

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Crawford County Commissioners have approved modifications to school quarantine rules.

Now students in middle school and high school will not have to quarantine for 14 days in instances where they’ve been exposed to someone who has the virus in a classroom setting. This does not apply to elementary schools or if students have been exposed in other settings.

Crawford County health officials say they’ve been monitoring the data and found that they have no cases spread by in-class exposure. They credit strict regulations in the schools, which include wearing masks at all times, temperature checks, and social distancing.