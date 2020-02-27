Crawford County climbing visitor spending ranks

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — New data shows Crawford County now ranks 12th in Kansas for total visitor spending — up 10 spots over the last 4 years.

The county says the casino, hotels and more dining options are helping them grow.

And this opens the door to even more opportunities for attractions for visitors.

Devin Gorman, Crawford Co. Convention and Visitors Bureau, said, “I think we’re in a very good spot right now, there’s always new opportunities for growth as well so whether that’s attracting more events or looking at facilities and whether we need to add something there.”

The Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau recently announced the county ranks 12th in the state for the highest visitor spending.

They contribute that growth to the addition of Kansas Crossing Casino, hotels and more dining options.

“You really see once these properties all came into existence, that tourism just blossomed and boomed here in Crawford county.”

Visitors spend on average about $10,000 every hour in Crawford County.

Often times, that money is being spent on recreational activities like the casino.

Jeff McKain, General Manager, Kansas Crossing Casino, said, “We knew coming in that one of our main goals was to fit in and be a good partner not only to Pittsburg but to the community. And we’ve think we’ve done that.”

And that mind set has made hundreds of thousands of people flock to Southeast Kansas.

“Our attendance continues to grow. I think 750,000 plus per year for admissions.”

With those numbers in mind, that makes the county a lot more attractive for future developments.

“And we do have a lot of land adjacent to the casino and there’s no current plans on expanding. But we definitely see the possibilities out there we’ll just see what happens in the future.”

Back in 2016, the county ranked 22nd in the state for visitor spending.

Being one of the most populated counties in Southeast Kansas, Gorman is confident they can make it to top ten.