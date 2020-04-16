Crawford County approves wind farm project

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Crawford County Commissioners approve plans for a wind farm project that will help protect the pockets of tax payers.

The Jayhawk Wind Farm Project is 50 wind turbines between Crawford and Bourbon Counties, with about 20 turbines in Crawford County.

Commissioners approved a few agreements between the county and Apex Clean Energy.

The county will now get about $100,000 a year from the project for the general fund.

Also, they made sure the company pays for any road work while transporting materials.

Comissioners also made it easy for residents to file complaints about the project if needed.

Jeremy Johnson, Crawford County Commissioner, said, “If there are problems then, that are impacting the residents out there that are unexpected, we have a mechanism for them to approach the county commission and then file not nessecarily a greiveance but provide notice to the company to correct the issue.”

The county also made an agreement making sure Apex Clean Energy pays to decomission the turbines once they are done being used.

The project is set to be completed by August 2021.