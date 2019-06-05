Crawford County added to disaster proclamation, KDOT helping clean up area

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. - Crawford County leaders are hopeful Tuesday's disaster proclamation will help get the area cleaned up from last month's storms.

Crawford County Emergency Management requested services from the state over the next seven days to remove branches and downed trees from the area. KDOT will now help take care of yards and getting streets cleaned. County officials are thankful for the efforts of those working around the clock to get county back to normal.

"Like I said, I'm proud of the way we've come together and got this stuff done," says Jason Vanbecelaere, Crawford County Emergency Management.

The county plans on sending the KDOT workers to the area south of Pittsburg.

