Crash Thursday Afternoon Claims a Life South of Redings Mill

(64804) — 2:55 PM was the dispatch call Thursday afternoon for a two vehicle crash for emergency response to Hwy C and Dutch Elm Drive for Redings Mill Fire Department.

Newton County Ambulance also responded and it was assessed quickly that one patient would be transported priority one to a local hospital, meaning as fast as possible due to their injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating this crash. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies are also in hand to assist with traffic.

According to the initial report a 2016 Ford Fusion being driven by Morgan Davis, 23 of Seneca, failed to yield and collided with a pickup which overturned.

That pickup, a 1981 GMC Sierra was being driven by 58-year-old, Chris Tripp, of Neosho, who suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Joplin.

His passenger, Jane Tripp, 56, of Neosho, was ejected from the pickup, transported to Mercy where she was pronounced dead a short time later.