A multi-vehicle crash sends three people to a local hospital Tuesday morning.

Joplin Police say the crash happened around 10 A.M. near mile marker 5 in the eastbound lanes of I-44.

Three people were taken by ambulance for treatment, all with non-life threatening injuries.

Eastbound traffic was stop-and-go, several miles behind the accident, for more than an hour.

Officials were able to re-open the second lane of traffic around 11:30 A.M.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.