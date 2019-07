NOEL, Mo.,–One woman is dead and a man is injured after a crash yesterday afternoon in Mcdonald county.



Doris A. Herndez-Barrios was travelling southbound on Highway 90, just a quarter mile south of Noel, when she crossed the center line hitting another vehicle head on.



Herndez-Barrios was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was transported to Freeman in Neosho to treat his injuries.



This is the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D’s 47th fatal crash of the year.