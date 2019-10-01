Crash blocks 7th and Schifferdecker late Monday Evening

Joplin Police tell us no injuries but both vehicles appeared to be a total loss

(64801) — 8:44 PM, two vehicle crash, W 7th and Schifferdecker closed traffic for a short time Monday evening.

“Multiple lanes blocked,” was the initial radio report as Joplin Fire Department radio arrived on the scene.

Two vehicles were involved Sgt William Davis of the Joplin Police Department tells Joplin News First..

A small passenger vehicle and an SUV collided in the intersection with the smaller vehicle continuing to travel westbound into a grassy area southwest of the intersection.

Additionally after evaluation by EMS no one chose to be transported via ambulance.