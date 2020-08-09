Craig County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Ketchum Woman

KETCHUM, Ok.–The Craig County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Anita Lambert is 59-years-old and was last seen on Saturday near the post office in Ketchum, Oklahoma around 4 P.M.

Lambert was last seen in an OSU t-shirt, she has dyed blonde hair, she is 5’7 and weighs about 160 lbs.

Lambert has medical issues that put her at serious risk in the current weather conditions.

Anyone with any information on the woman is being asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 918-25-6466 or dispatch at 918-256-6414.