Craig County man pleads to hiding murder weapon

TULSA – A Craig County man, threatened by an Aryan Nation member, pleaded guilty to disposing of a murder weapon in connection with the stabbing and beating death of a Vinita man.

Dale Eugene Warren, 65, of Vinita entered a guilty plea in United States District Court in Tulsa on Wednesday to accessory after the fact to murder in the first degree in Indian Country in the death of Christopher Boren in August 2019, according to a plea agreement.

Warren confessed to watching Johnny Lee Arnold stab Boren multiple times and beat him with a small baseball bat, according to court records. Warren and Arnold left Boren’s body in a ditch along a Craig County rural dirt road, the plea agreement states.

Arnold told Warren he was a member of the Aryan Nation and threatened Warren, court documents show.

Warren confessed to throwing the murder weapon away in a river and providing a hose and water for Arnold to wash away the blood from his clothes and vehicle. Warren said he also failed to notify law enforcement and provided Arnold with a place to stay.

Arnold is set for a federal jury trial in March 2022.