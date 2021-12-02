Craig County man pleads guilty to involvement in a 2019 murder

VINITA, Okla. — A Craig County man has plead guilty to his role in a 2019 murder.

65-year-old Dale Eugene Warren of Vinita plead guilty to first degree accessory after the fact to murder in Indian Country. Warren says he watched Johnny Lee Arnold stab Christopher Boren multiple times and beat him with a small baseball bat in August 2019.

He says the two left Boren’s body in a ditch along a Craig County rural dirt road. Warren also confessed to throwing the murder weapon away in a river and helping Arnold wash away the blood from his clothes and vehicle. He adds Arnold told him he was a member of the Aryan Nation and threatened him.

Warren could spend 5 years in federal prison for his role in the crime. Arnold is scheduled to go to trial in March of next year.