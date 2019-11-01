Craig County man faces sixth arrest after stealing nearly $429K worth of livestock

John Theodore “Teddy” Lithicum, 50

FULL PRESS RELEASE FROM THE CRAIG COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

A Welch cattleman was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in a joint operation with officials from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry and Craig County Sheriff’s Office.

John Theodore Linthicum, 50, was booked into the Craig County Jail on one count each of felony embezzlement of property and larceny of domestic animals. He was released on Wednesday after posting a $500,000 bond.

The charges state Linthicum, also known as Teddy Linthicum, committed the Felony Embezzlement on or between Jan. 1, 2017 and Oct. 14, 2019, by fraudulently appropriating $429,000 from Troy Jansonius and Gimmie Jo Jansonius. The crime is punishable by incarceration of eight years in the state penitentiary, and a fine not to exceed $10,000 plus restitution.

The second charge, Larceny of Domestic Animals, took place during the same time period, and states Lithicum wrongfully took a cow that belonged to the Jansonius without consent with the intent to deprive them of the property permanently. The crime carries a punishment of imprisonment for three to 10 years.

In the probable cause affidavit, filed by ODAFF Special Agent Dusty Goforth, states the charge relates to 128 head of cattle Gimmie Jo Jansonius, Troy Jansonius and Elwynn Jansonius shipped to Litnthicum in 2014 to a property in Welch.

At that time, Goforth said the Jansonius arranged for Linthicum to breed half of the cattle with embryos, and the remaining cattle were to be bred by bulls. The embryo calves were to be purchased by Linthicum while the bull bred calves were to be marketed by the Jansoniuses at a sale barn. On Jan. 29, 2018, the family obtained a court order to pick up their cattle.

At that time, Goforth said Harold Post, the receiver in Linthicum’s bankruptcy case, reported Linthicum had in his possession 46 head of the Jansonius cattle along with eight head of calves. The family provided Goforth and Winfrey with a list of 85 missing cows and two year’s worth of calf crops. The total value of the missing animals, based upon average market price was $429,000. At least one of those cows were found during the investigation at Flying Cow Genetics, among 90 head of cows Lithincum traded to Tony Small for a vet services debt.

“This is a joint operation between the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Fish and Forestry,” Winfrey said. “It remains ongoing and under investigation.”

This is Linthicum’s sixth arrest. He is also facing five felony counts of False Pretenses/Bogus Check/Con Game; one felony count Intimidates or Threatens State’s Witness; and one felony count Uttering Forged Instruments. He is free after posting a combined $79,500 in bonds on those charges.