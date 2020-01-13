Crafting for a Cause event draws food donations for those in need

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg community spends their Sunday making crafts to help feed others.

Creating Legacies Inc. held their monthly Crafting for a Cause event Sunday.

Guests made tissue paper canvas art and instead of paying a fee to participate, they were asked to bring in non-perishable food donations.

Creating Legacies has a food pantry that feeds about 15 families.

Anyone in the Pittsburg community needing help can call.

Tiffany Krause, Administrative Assistant, says, “They call and then I will ask questions like, how many people are in there family, if they have kids, and then they come in and pick up the food and I have them fill out a form saying that they received the food and then they’re good to go.”

Creating Legacies will be holding their inaugural pancake feed on February 22 to support their food pantry.

It’ll be held at Memorial Auditorium.