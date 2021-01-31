CPR being offered at Franklin Technology Center

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Franklin Technology Center is offering CPR training to the public.

They’re offering three types of CPR classes ranging from basic to advanced cardiovascular life support.

Students who complete the class will be American Heart Association CPR certified.

This is the first wide scale training they’ve been able to offer the past year and a half and they hope to see a variety of students.

Sherry Whiteman, Respiratory Care Instructor, says, “The biggest focus is going to be daycares, dental offices, any new student entering a healthcare program each fall or each spring. We want to be able to help them, because most of those programs require this types of training. And anybody else who needs it.”

Franklin technology center will be offering a variety of days and times.

To register for classes go here.https://form.jotform.com/210253923019145