CoxHealth vendor error; bills sent out on letterhead for incorrect clinic

OZARKS — CoxHealth announces an important message regarding to inform patients throughout the Ozarks that they may receive a bill on letterhead for a clinic where they did not receive treatment.

Due to a vendor error, bills for a variety of CoxHealth clinics were printed on letterhead for Springfield Neurological and Spine Institute (SNSI), a CoxHealth affiliate clinic.

NO patient privacy data was breached in this error, but CoxHealth wants to alert patients about this matter since there will be confusion when bills are received.

CoxHealth is reprinting the bills and they will be mailed in the coming days.

Calls will also be made to patients who received an incorrect bill to let them know to disregard it.

If patients have questions, they may call 417-269-4353.