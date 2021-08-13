CoxHealth showed appreciation to first responders through their Giving Back event

LAMAR, MO – In tonight’s dose of good news… CoxHealth officials are showing appreciation to some of the men and women who do so much for the health system.

Today, at CoxHealth Barton County in Lamar, first responders were treated to free lunchboxes.

Burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, water, and soft drinks.

All part of the health system’s annual Giving Back event.

“It’s pretty routine for them to bring in patients to all of our hospitals, but you know what it could be a fire alarm in our hospital, and so it’s really important for us to show this community how much they mean to us.” Says Alan Butler, CoxHealth System Director of Public Safety and Security.

This is the 6th year CoxHealth has done this for first responders.