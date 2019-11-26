CoxHealth opens pediatric specialties clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – CoxHealth will host a demo day to start on its new pediatric specialties clinic in a CoxHealth building at 1011 E Montclair Street in Springfield on Monday, Nov. 25.

The event begins at 1:30 p.m. CoxHealth leaders and donors will be “demolishing” the space with sledgehammers.

To serve young patients and their families throughout the Ozarks, CoxHealth is starting work on a dedicated pediatric specialties clinic in Springfield.

The 10,500 square foot facility will house a variety of CoxHealth’s 20 plus pediatric specialties, featuring kid friendly designs and decor.

Vice president and Chief Nursing Officer at CoxHealth Karen Kramer said, “We hope children never require specialist care, but we want to be able to serve them if the need arises.”

“Many resources will be available in one place at the clinic, which will offer even more services as we continually increase the specialties available in this region.”

The specialties housed at the clinic will include developmental medicine, gastroenterology, neurology, endocrinology, urology, sleep medicine, general surgery, hematology and oncology.

While some specialties are offered vy Coxhealth employes physicians others are available through St. Louis Children’s Hospital partnership.

Springfield patients are treated on a regular basis by St. Louis Physicians.

“We are proud of this collaboration with St. Louis Children’s Hospital, which is a world leader in pediatric care,” said Kramer.

The facility is leading a fund raise by the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth, which is currently secured at more than $1.3 million for the project.

“We are very excited to be part of this new chapter for children’s care in the Ozarks,” Executive director of CMN Hospitals at CoxHealth Tim Siebert said.

“Helping improve kids’ lives is fundamentally what we do every day but being able to help announce this clinic is an especially great moment. We would love to hear from anyone who is interested in being part of this campaign to make a difference for local children.”

For more information, call Kaitlyn McConnell at 417-813-8915.