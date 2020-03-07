Cox Monett and Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks offering free mammograms to certain women

MONETT, Mo. — A local hospital offers women the chance to receive a mammogram at no cost to them.

Cox Monett Hospital will be partnering with the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks to provide free mammograms at the hospital on March 19th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Those who are at least 40 years old or have an immediate family history of breast cancer can be screened for free.

If you have symptoms of breast cancer, be sure to call your physician, instead of getting examined during this event.

This is held at least two times a year to make sure the under-insured and uninsured can get preventive health care.

And to help eliminate the negative and sometimes scary stigma of maintaining breast health.

Nora Young, Cox Monett Hospital Staff Radiology Technologist, said, “So a lady comes in and she’s either seen this or she’s talked with somebody and she’s heard these horror stories. What I like to tell a patient is, if you’re going to have a mammogram, your mammogram experience is somewhat like your experience with having a child. Mine is different from yours.”

If you cannot be seen within the two hour window on March 19th, the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks will be passing out vouchers.

Those can be used to get a mammogram at anytime after the event.