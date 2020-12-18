Cox Health outlines vaccine rollout

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Cox Health announced its covid-19 vaccine distribution plans Thursday.

Pending FDA approval, the hospital system hopes to start distributing the Moderna vaccine to its health care workers. Employees with direct contact to patients will be the first priority to receive the vaccine.

Their plan is to anticipate the vaccine delivery at the Springfield Division on Monday, December 21st. The same day they aim to start distributing to their other facilities, with Barton County receiving vaccines on Tuesday. At the moment, 7,000 doses are involved in this plan.