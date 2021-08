SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth becomes the second health system in the four states to require its employees to be vaccinated.

The announcement was made today.

All CoxHealth workers must have the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by October 15th. This applies to all physicians, vendors, students and employees on all of the health system’s campuses.

Right now, close to 70 percent of its employees are fully vaccinated — including more than 90 percent of its physicians.