Cox Health holding 8th annual diaper drive

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Once again, Cox Health officials in Southwest Missouri are helping out families in need of diapers.
The health system’s 8th annual diaper drive is underway. Donations – which can also include clothes – will be distributed to the Barton County Health Department, Monett Community Kitchen, as well as organizations in Springfield and Branson.
They’ll be accepted until the end of this month. For more information, call 417-269-4664
Collection boxes will be placed at Cox Health facilities.
Locations include:
Cox Medical Center South – North, Turner Center, West Pavilion and West Tower entrances
Cox Medical Center Branson – cafeteria and Plaza One, Suite 401
Cox Monett Hospital – first floor
Cox Health at Home in Monett
Cox Barton County Hospital – Physical Therapy department
Hulston Cancer Center
The Meyer Center
Cox Health Fitness Center North
Cox Health Fitness Center Republic
Cox College
Cox Learning Center – South
Cox Learning Center – North
Cox North – Outpatient Entrance
Primrose Building