Cox Health holding 8th annual diaper drive

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Once again, Cox Health officials in Southwest Missouri are helping out families in need of diapers.

The health system’s 8th annual diaper drive is underway. Donations – which can also include clothes – will be distributed to the Barton County Health Department, Monett Community Kitchen, as well as organizations in Springfield and Branson.

They’ll be accepted until the end of this month. For more information, call 417-269-4664

Collection boxes will be placed at Cox Health facilities.

Locations include:

Cox Medical Center South – North, Turner Center, West Pavilion and West Tower entrances

Cox Medical Center Branson – cafeteria and Plaza One, Suite 401

Cox Monett Hospital – first floor

Cox Health at Home in Monett

Cox Barton County Hospital – Physical Therapy department

Hulston Cancer Center

The Meyer Center

Cox Health Fitness Center North

Cox Health Fitness Center Republic

Cox College

Cox Learning Center – South

Cox Learning Center – North

Cox North – Outpatient Entrance

Primrose Building