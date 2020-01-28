Cox Health facility in Monett nearing funding goal

MONETT, Mo. — Hospital leaders with Cox Health tour construction on the brand new facility in Monett.

Crews have been working for three months on this new hospital.

It’s all part of Cox Health’s effort to ensure people in rural areas have access to care, especially in time sensitive situations.

Michael Garrett, Asvisory Board Member, said, “This building project is symbolic of that progress and will continue to be a source of pride for our community.”

Situated along Highway 60, the new Cox Health Monett connects multiple communities to healthcare.

Darren Bass, President, Cox Monett, said, “It makes sense for us to be on a thorough fare, it makes sense for us to really be accessible for people who are coming in or out of Monett.”

The hospital is replacing the current facility that was built in 1953.

It will also house 3 primary care physicians, a general surgery clinic, and orthopedic clinic.

“We have a wonderful hospital already. But this is going to enhance the services that are available to people who live and work in the Monett area,” said Garrett.

One thing developers tell me is that this facility doesn’t have stairs or elevators and that’s on purpose it’s for the convenience of staff and patients.

“We have nursing levels on different floors, so it’s really hard for us to interchange some of the nursing staff and allow us flow between those areas and that’s something we want to correct here. We wanted to change that so we really maximized the space,” said Bass.

The price tag is $42 million dollars.

$35 million of which came from Cox Health, the other $7 million from the community.

“To date we are at $6.55 million, so we are within a half a million dollars of hitting our $7 million fundraising goal.”

City leaders say it’s almost unheard of for a city that size to raise that much money that fast.

Just proving how badly residents want the new hospital.

A ribbon cutting is planned for November and the hospital is expected to be opened early 2021.