Cox Health changes visitation rules

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Cox Health is instituting a higher level of visiting restrictions in response to covid-19 coronavirus.

Beginning today, Cox Health is implementing a visitor screening process at all locations.

Visitors will be asked to enter at designated locations to undergo a fever and symptoms check.

All emergency departments and urgent cares will remain open.

Other restrictions include: Only one visitor per patient per day, no visitors will be allowed to visit patients suspected of having the virus, and no visitors under 18-years-old unless they are receiving care.