Cox Health Barton is thanks first responders

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Cox Health Barton is thanking first responders for their dedication to the community. The hospital hosted a Salute to First Responders appreciation lunch Friday.

EMTs, police officers, and firefighters were invited to a free barbecue lunch — with all the fixings. It’s one of four events held at Cox locations across the region. Hospital staff say they wanted to continue the tradition of honoring those who serve their community every day.

Christopher Wyatt, President, Cox Barton County Hospital, said, “Without them, our hospital could not continue to function. There’s many times that, we’re a brick and mortar facility, they’re the one’s that are going out into the community. They’re dealing with life and death situations and they’re our first line of defense out there to let our physicians know what’s coming through the door, so that we can offer the best care. The same with our police officers, there’s many times that we have instances that they have to show up and help support our physicians, keep them safe and I am so proud of what they do for us.”

This is the 5th year the hospital has held the event and staff say they’ll continue to celebrate first responders because they are a vital part of the community.