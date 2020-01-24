Cox College bringing Associate of Science in Nursing to Monett

MONETT, Mo. — Cox College in Springfield is getting ready to open a satellite campus in Monett.

David Miller, Scott Regional Technology Center Director, said, “So we are constantly looking for things that are going to help students in this area.”

By January of 2021, Scott Regional Technology Center in Monett will be adding an Associate of Science in Nursing taught by Cox College.

Scott Tech already has a health occupation course for high school students, so Cox will be able to use the already existing classrooms and labs for simulations.

This new program will be make the transition easier for Monett students into higher education.

“But they would get their CNA from us, have that head start ready, go start immediately to Cox College when they finish with us, and they would start an LPN program, or continue onto an RN or a Doctor or Nurse Practitioner, whatever they were interested from there.”

The program will be offered nights and weekends, so students can work full time and not have to miss out on career opportunities.

General education requirements are also offered through Cox College and Drury University, which alleviates the burden of traveling for students.

Anessa Garner-Ash, Scott Regional Technology Center Career Services Coordinator, said, “We are about 45 minutes from Springfield. We’re about 45 minutes from Joplin. Like today, the weather is not ideal. We feel it’s an excellent opportunity for the community. Parents will feel better about their students being able to stay right here and not traveling the icy roads.”

Cox College will be accepting applications for the Associate of Science in Nursing Fall 2020.

And for those interested in the program, an informational meeting will be held next week.

“Cox College of Nursing and Scott Regional Technology Center will be hosting a kickoff luncheon on Thursday January 30th at 11:30. We’ll share lots of information about the program at that time.”