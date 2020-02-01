Cox Clinic in Lamar expanding hours

LAMAR, Mo. — Cox Health’s Walk-In Clinic in Lamar has just announced it will expand its hours.

Starting February 3rd, Cox Barton County Walk-In Clinic will now be open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinic is inside the Medical One Clinic at 29 NW 1 St. Lane in Lamar and attached to the Barton County Hospital.

Providers will see patients suffering from mild to moderate injuries, including broken bones, sprains, cuts, infections, and more.

Appointments aren’t necessary, but the clinic offers save my spot through its website.

This program allows patients to request a time to be seen, while they wait at home.