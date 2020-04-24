Cox Barton County recognizes workers

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Despite the impact health care workers are experiencing with covid-19 response, one area hospital is taking time to recognize health care heroes.

Cox Barton County hospital unveiled new colors this week to show its support for those fighting on the front lines of the covid-19 response.

Cox-Barton County President, Chris Wyatt says that although the hospital chooses a new color for a different charity each month, he hopes that this time around, it can spread a new hope to the surrounding community.

Chris Wyatt, President of Cox Barton County, said, “For the hospital, we want everyone to know that Cox Health is with our communities. We’re here to stay, we’re here to be part of the community and these are heroes in here that are putting themselves on the front lines to make sure that you can go about your lives and not have to worry about anything else healthcare-related.”

Wyatt adds that despite the uncertainty the virus may bring, hospital staff are there to help in any way they can to ensure you and your family are taken care of.