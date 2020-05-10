Cox Barton County Hospital receives high honors

LAMAR, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri hospital earns a high rating for patient experience.

Cox Barton County Hospital received a five star designation for patient satisfaction by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Summary Star Rating measures all aspects of patient care at the time of visit through a survey.

The rating puts Cox Barton County Hospital in the top six percent of the more than 3,000 hospitals surveyed across the nation.

Cox Monett Hospital also achieved the five star rating, making these two critical access hospitals the only ones in the state of Missouri to be awarded this high ranking.