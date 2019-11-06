Cox Barton County Hospital receives accreditation for exceeding patient safety standards

LAMAR, Mo.–Cox Barton County Hospital adds a new accreditation under its belt.

The DNV-GL Healthcare Accreditation is awarded based on environment, medical records reviews, and physician record reviews. It means the hospital meets or exceeds patient safety standards from the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The accredidation helps the hospital integrate as a system with Cox Health, provides consistency, and a higher level of excellence than the hospital already had.

Hospital staff say DNV holds healthcare facilities to a higher standard, so this accredidation is significant for them.

“This has been an exciting process for us,” explained Edie Ogden with the hospital. “It has helped us with system alignment and policy alignment, but it’s also giving us an opportunity to improve in ways, and in methods, that we hadn’t currently or previously used.”

The rural hospital affiliated with Cox Health back in January of 2018.