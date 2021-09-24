Cox Barton County Hospital makes contribution to Ronald McDonald House Charities

BARTON COUNTY, Kans. — An area hospital made a significant contribution to an area nonprofit.

Over the last month, different departments within Cox Barton County Hospital had a competition to see who could collect the most pop tabs.

Between all the teams, 35 pounds of pop tabs were collected.

Instead of throwing them out, they were donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States to support their mission in helping families of children who are in the hospital.

“As a hospital, try to, you know, support something that’s near and dear to our hearts. So, a couple years ago we chose to do the Ronald McDonald House and we really kind of made it big this year,” said Jennier Choate – Cox Barton County O.R. Supervisor.

Choate adds the amount of pop tabs was enough to fill 20 boxes.