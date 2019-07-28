Cox Barton County Hospital Hosts Health Fair

LAMAR, Mo.,–Cox Barton County Hospital invited the community out for their health fair today.

The fair was held in an effort to promote healthy lifestyles and practices in the community.

Attendees could win prizes, receive free blood pressure screenings and get health and safety information.

The health system has been hosting the event since the 1980’s and they say it’s the least they could do help the community they serve.



Amy Neher, with Cox Health says, “Some days we don’t get to see everybody. So this is kind of like being back at home. And we love helping our neighbors. It’s a neighbors helping neighbors, so.”

Attendees also received vouchers for discounted screenings at the hospital that include a complete blood count, blood sugar level testing thyroid testing and more.