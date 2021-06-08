Cox Barton County Hospital has won an award for making sure their patients have the best experience

LAMAR, MO – “Cox Barton County Hospital” has won an award for making sure its patients feel comfortable.

The hospital was awarded the “Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award” for being in the top 15% in the United States for patient experience.

417 hospitals in the U.S. were recognized, and Cox was one of six in Missouri to receive the award.

Winners were chosen by patient surveys.

They include feedback on hospital cleanliness, noise level, explanations on medication, and if patients would recommend the hospital to others.