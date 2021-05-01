Cowtown Days Fair this weekend brought back a long Southeast Kansas tradition

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — This weekend marked the return for a Southeast Kansas tradition.

Baxter Springs hosted their annual Cowtown Days Fair.

Activities began last night with the Cowtown Idol singing competition.

This morning families and 100 vendors gathered at the Johnston Public Library for live music, barbeque, and a craft fair.

Cowtown Days was planned to happen last year but was canceled due to the pandemic.

Jeff McCandless, Cowtown Days Coordinator, says, “People have been locked up in their houses for what seems like a year, and this is the first of spring so hopefully everyone will be able to get out and have a good time and get together.”

McCandless says Cowtown Days has existed in Baxter Springs for roughly 50 years.

This weekend’s celebration is actually a revived version of the tradition which started five years ago.